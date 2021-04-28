Athlete of the Week: Alexis Stoll

Alexis Stoll – Softball

Senior Alexis Stoll is absolutely destroying the ball for the Wildcats softball team this young season. She is hitting an astounding .550 with 3 doubles, 4 triples, and 2 homeruns. Alexis also has 18 RBIs in her 40 at bats this season.

“This young lady has worked very hard over the past couple of years and it is definitely paying off for her. She has been a force at the plate and is playing great defensively too. I am very proud of her, ” said coach Allen.

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator