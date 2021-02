Collin Massie – Boy’s Bowling

Collin has recently signed his letter of intent to Spring Arbor University. “Collin puts a lot of time and effort into working on his bowling skills. He is a true student of the game. He has been a member of the program since 6th grade and excelled at every level.” – Head Coach JR Lafnear

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator