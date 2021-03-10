Athlete of the Week: Connor Vittetoe

Connor Vittetoe – Oxford Hockey

Connor is a first year player for Oxford Avondale United Varsity Hockey team. He has played high level travel the past few seasons and joined the Varsity team for his senior year. Connor plans on attending Michigan State University in the Fall.

As a new addition to OAU, Connor has stepped in as the #1 defensemen and solidified the group. His offensive talent allows him to anchor the first power play unit as well. Connor has 14 points on the season with 7 goals and 7 assists thru 9 games helping lead OAU to an 8-1 record. Over the weekend in OAU’s two victories Connor had 3 assists and played thru injury to help OAU leap into a tie for first place in the white division of OAA.

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator