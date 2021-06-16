Athlete of the Week: Mackenzie Methner

Mackenzie Methner – Girls’ Soccer

“Mackenzie Menther has accomplished so much in her athletic career at Oxford.

“Four years varsity soccer. Four years varsity basketball; Three time OAA first team selection; District Honorable Mention, District 1st Team; Team MVP; Oxford Outstanding Female Athletic Award Recipient; tied school record for most goals in a season (24); Career: 42 goals, 20 assists.

“Mackie is by far the most decorated soccer player I have ever had the privilege of coaching!” – Head Coach John Thaler

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator