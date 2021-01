Nick Soukup – Boys’ Lacrosse

“Nick has played 4 years as an attack on Varsity. He will lead our Offense in the 2021 season. Nick has been a player who leads by example with endless hard work and effort. I am Very proud of Nick and this accomplishment and I am looking forward to seeing him play at the next level.” – Head Coach Shawn Regan

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator