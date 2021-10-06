Athlete of the Week: Reagan Burns – Swim & Dive

Reagan Burns, a freshman diver for the Oxford Wildcat Swim and Dive team, wrapped up a great week of diving for the Wildcats. Over the course of a week, Reagan finished 2nd at the Wildcat Diving Invitational and finished in second place against both Notre Dame Prep and Macomb Dakota. Reagan has worked very hard and has an Oakland County consideration cut and hopes to dive this Friday at the Oakland County Swimming and Diving Championship at Clarkston High School.

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator