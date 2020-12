Tony Verbeke – Boys’ Bowling

Tony has been on Varsity for two years and part of the program since middle school. He has a lifetime bowling average on Varsity over 200 with a 80 % spare mark. He just recently signed his letter of intent to attend Rochester University. “Tony Verbeke is a great young man and has a fine family.” – Head Coach JR Lafnear

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator