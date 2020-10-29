Athlete of Week: Zach Patterson

Zach Patterson is a Cross Country league runner up at OAA Red Championship meet- Bloomer Park on Oct 19. Zach ran a great time of 16:13 on a tough course battling one of the better runners in our area, Clarkston’s Andrew Sesti. The two front runners will faced each other again on Oct. 23 and this Friday. Zach also earned an ALL Oakland County on Oct. 9, finishing 14th and running 16:29 at Kensignton Metro Park.

— by Bryan Brandeberry, OHS Athletic Event Coordinator