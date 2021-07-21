Athletic director leaving for Armada

By James Hanlon

After four years as Oxford High School’s athletic director and assistant principal, Jordan Ackerman is leaving Oxford Community Schools to take a job as a principal in Armada, his hometown.

“Thank you for all your support,” Ackerman told the Oxford School Board at its July 13 meeting. “Oxford’s an amazing place, it’s a special place, and it’s always going to be a special place in my heart. I appreciate you guys for everything.”

During his time in Oxford, he oversaw the athletic department’s active digital presence on Twitter and at oxforathletics.org, highlighting student athletes across all sports.

“You did an amazing job, you really turned our whole athletic department around,” said Board Secretary Heather Shaffer. “I hope you felt appreciated these last four years. I think you’ll do great as a principal, I really do. You’re a good leader.”

Before joining the Wildcat family, Ackerman served as the Director of Athletics and Assistant Principal for Anchor Bay High School. He was also the Sports Information Director and Head Baseball Coach at Rochester College. He holds a master’s degree in educational administration from Central Michigan University.

“The kids in Armada will benefit from you having a perspective of putting kids first, making decisions that are best for kids,” said Trustee Dan D’Alessandro. “Whether you’re an athletic director, a superintendent, a board member, principal, or anybody else in the school district – that’s the focus that needs to be day in and day out and I’m confident that you will bring that to Armada.”

Superintendent Tim Throne said, “We appreciate your service. You’ve done a great job the last four years. And so, good luck and don’t be a stranger.”