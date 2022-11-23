Attention Korean War veterans!

Have you gotten your medal?

Oxford resident and veteran Clarence Cameron visited the Oxford Leader office last week wanting to share information. Cameron, 87, served in the United States Marine Corps from 1953-56 – during the Korean War.

“I’m not sure people know this,” he said, “But, if you served in Korea you can get one of these medals.”

He then showed his Ambassador for Peace Medal.

According to a Department of Veterans Affairs website, “This commemorative medal is an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women who served in the Korean War. The Ambassador for Peace Medal was first presented to veterans as a special memento for those of who returned to South Korea through the ‘Revisit Program.’ The honor has since expanded to veterans who cannot travel long journeys to Korea. The Ambassador for Peace Medal and Certificate will be presented to all eligible veterans in attendance as an expression of appreciation from the Korean government to American service men and women.”

To be eligible, veterans must have served in the country during the Korean War from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953. It is also available for the veterans who participated in United Nations peacekeeping operations until the end of 1955. To receive the medal, veterans will need to fill out a form and provide a copy of the DD214 or Discharge From Active Duty papers

The medals may be awarded posthumously to the next of kin, like a spouse of descendant of a deceased veteran. For more information contact the Honorary Consul David M. Roden by email or phone, dave.m.roden@gmail.com or 248-438-5893. — Don Rush