Ava ‘Swiss’ using her voice to help Oxford heal

By Don Rush

Powerful.

Soulful.

That’s how some have described the singing voice of Ava Swieczkowski. The 18-year-old Oxford High School senior has been receiving positive reviews for her voice. Last week she sang the National Anthem at the 2022 State of County address .

“I felt extremely honored to be there. They were all so sweet and made me feel very special that I was able to sing for them,” Ava said afterwards.

She also sang the anthem this past February before a Detroit Pistons home game at Little Caesar’s Arena and at the state final wrestling match at Ford Field, both in downtown Detroit.

Locally, she might best be remembered for her rendition of the song “Rise Up,” by Andra Day at the end of candlelight vigil in Oxford following the Nov. 30 Oxford High School tragedy.

“What happened at my school was horrible. There isn’t a manual on how to heal from this. I would say, though, that Oxford has stayed strong and done it the best they can. I would not want to be a part of any other community. Being able to represent Oxford through my voice these past few months has been life changing for me,” Ava said.

According to her mother Kristin Swieczkowski, “She received so much attention over the performance she decided to professionally record the song for her community.”

With the help of her uncle Ken Bajorek, a Dearborn Heights Middle School teacher, they recorded the song and choreographed a music video.

“Ava was motivated by a strong desire to help her community heal, as music has always been a method of healing for her,” Kristin said. The music video can be viewed on YouTube.com. Search for Ava Swiss (her stage name). Or CLICK HERE.

Ava has been singing since she was two years old and by the time she was four she had her parents (Kristin and Mark) build a stage for her. “She would perform for anyone that would listen,” Kristin said.

Her mother said Ava sang with the Detroit Opera House’s Children’s Choir from the age of eight through 10 and she has been in Oxford choirs since the sixth grade. In the seventh grade she won first place in the Canton Idol competition.

According to a Facebook page, Canton Idol is a voice competition open to Middle and High School students throughout Southeastern Lower Michigan. Cash prizes total $1,000 per division.

Along with singing, Ava “plays a bit of piano” and has written several songs. After graduation from OHS, she plans to devote a year to her music. She will take time to write music and explore all musical opportunities available to her.

Rounding out the Swieczkowski household, Ava has two brothers, Marcus,19 freshman at Lawrence Tech and Reed a freshman at OHS, and a sister Norah, a fifth grader at Clear Lake Elementary.