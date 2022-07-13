Award recognizes district’s efforts to prevent cardiac emergencies

All Oxford Community Schools elementary schools, Oxford Middle School, Oxford High School and the Oxford Virtual Academy are now MI Heart Safe certified. The State of Michigan certification is awarded to schools that have taken steps to prevent cardiac emergencies in the classroom.

“I am truly proud of our Wildcat students, staff and families for helping us achieve this recognition of our ongoing efforts to prevent cardiac emergencies in our schools,” said Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools superintendent. “Moving forward, we will remain committed to ensuring our schools are fully equipped — and our students and staff fully prepared — to respond to medical emergencies in the classroom and beyond.”

The award recognizes schools which have demonstrated knowledge of recognizing signs of a cardiac emergency, the ability to respond quickly and dial 911 in case of an emergency, and the ability to perform CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) until an ambulance arrives. The certification is awarded on behalf of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Education, American Heart Association, Michigan High School Athletic Association, and Michigan Alliance for Prevention of Sudden Cardiac Death of the Young.

To become MI HEARTSafe certified, Oxford schools had to provide documentation of: A written cardiac emergency response plan, reviewed at least annually with staff; A cardiac emergency response team with current CPR/AED certification; At least 10% of staff, 50% of coaches including 100% of head coaches, and 100% of physical education staff with current completion of a CPR/AED certification course; A sufficient number of accessible, properly maintained and inspected AEDs, ready to use, with signs identifying AED locations, and; Performance of at least one cardiac emergency response drill per year.

The MI HEARTSafe School designation is awarded for a period of three school years. To maintain the certification, the district will need to reapply during the 2024-2025 school year.

“The MI HEARTSafe certification is one of many tools in our toolbox to help ensure the safety of our Wildcat students and staff,” Weaver said. “We will continue to explore new and innovative ways to protect the safety of our school community in the years ahead.”