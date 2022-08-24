Back to School Bash was a smash!

Last week elementary school students played in foam, bubbles and danced with the Oxford Wildcat mascot at the Back to School Bash at both Clear Lake and Leonard elementaries.

The bash began at Clear Lake Elementary on Tuesday, August 16 where the foam machine was popular with the kids with some leaving covered with bubbles. Other students enjoyed taking photos with the Oxford Wildcat and also dancing to popular tunes like Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop this Feeling” or dance songs including “YMCA,” “Cha Cha Slide” and “Cupid Shuffle.”

Students also enjoyed popsicles and getting their face painted.

Oxford Community Schools began the Elementary Summer Events during the week of July 12 with the event at Clear Lake Elementary on Tuesday and at Leonard Elementary on Thursday. Each week had a different theme including Splash into Summer, Games Week, Art Week and Back to School Bash for the final week.

Students head back to class on Thursday, August 25. Have a great school year!

~Wendi Reardon Price