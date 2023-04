At 6:30 p.m., April 26, the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club will meet at Wint Nature Center, Independence Oaks County Park, 9501 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston. Bob Haar, will show the video featuring Dr. Douglas Tallamy, “The Vital New Role of the Suburban/Urban Garden. The focus will be on how we can have more birds, healthier birds, and perhaps even new birds in our backyards. Area residents are invited to attend.