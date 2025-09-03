Banbury Cross hosts horse show and open house

By Jeff Hogan

METAMORA TWP. — The Banbury Cross Therapeutic Riding Center on Saturday, Aug. 23 hosted an end-of-year horse show and open house at the facility located on Brauer Road in Metamora Township. The event adopted a luau theme.

The center, located on a 20-acre farm, provides an opportunity for riders to develop their horseback riding potential and to increase awareness for those with disabilities.

Therapeutic horseback riding, also known as equine-assisted therapy or hippotherapy, has a rich history dating back centuries. Its origins can be traced to ancient civilizations such as the Greeks, who recognized the therapeutic value of horseback riding. In the 17th century, physicians in Europe began prescribing horseback riding to treat various ailments, including neurological disorders and mental health conditions. The movement and rhythm of the horse were believed to have beneficial effects on both the body and mind.

However, the modern practice of therapeutic horseback riding began to take shape in the mid-20th century. In the aftermath of World War II, European countries like Germany and Sweden started using horseback riding as a form of physical rehabilitation for injured soldiers. This approach gained traction and expanded to include individuals with disabilities, as therapists observed the profound impact of horseback riding on motor skills, balance, and muscle strength.

In the United States, therapeutic horseback riding gained prominence in the 1960s and 1970s. The formation of organizations such as the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association, now known as PATH International, helped standardize and promote the practice. As research into the therapeutic benefits of horseback riding grew, so did the recognition of its potential for individuals with a wide range of disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism spectrum disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

At Banbury Cross, the nonprofit therapeutic horseback riding program offers individuals with mental and physical disabilities opportunities for empowerment, growth, and healing through the bond formed between humans and horses.

Banbury Cross has 12 program horses, while other horses are boarded at the facility. Horses used by instructors and riders have been donated by generous people who value the program’s missions. The program horses at Banbury Cross include Chip, Cody, Corey, Dakota, Desi, Doe Doe, Dylan, Gracie, Lady, Piggy, Sherman and Trigger.

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held where visitors to the center dropped dollar bills in tin cups that included the name of each horse/pony. Cody appeared to have the lead in money raised with more than $885 pledged to the therapy horse.

Every year on the first Saturday in May, Banbury Cross hosts a Kentucky Derby-worthy ensemble of fancy hats, perfect mint juleps and dapper dan dudes.

In addition to the race watched on a big screen, Derby Day includes a silent auction, mint juleps, appetizers, dinner, desserts and a live auction.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, fundraisers or programs call 248-628-7433 or go online to info@banburycrossriding.org.