Barbara Bird, 76

Former Oxford resident Barbara Marie Bird (Martel), 76, of Lapeer, passed away peacefully January 23, 2021 in the comfort of her family.

She was born on February 27, 1944 in Windsor, Ontario, daughter of the late Wally and Louise Brewer; loving wife of the late John Martel for 32 years and the late John Bird for 9 years.

Loving mother to Melissa Martel of Clarkston, Daniel (Elizabeth) Martel of Bloomfield Hills, Christopher (Jamie) Martel of Leonard; step-mother to Kimberly (Mark) Janulis of Arlington Heights, Illinois and Kerri Bird of Davison. Proud grandmother of Alexander Yamanoha (finance Samantha), Ashley Yamanoha, Zachary Yamanoha, Veronica Martel, Jonathon Martel, Valerie Martel, Logan Martel, Anne Shover (Tim), Nick Janulis, Samantha Janulis, and Jacob Bird; dearest sister of Pat Bechard (John DiPonio), Debbie Peloquin (Guy), Tim Brewer (Bonnie), Tom Brewer (Linda), David Brewer (Mary), and predeceased by Donna Brindley (Dave); sister-in-law to Donald (Jeannine) Martel and predeceased by Alexander “Sandy” Martel. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Barbara led a rich and vibrant life with family always at the center. She was the eldest of seven siblings and was always ready to celebrate and gather together. She hosted annual family reunions at her house in Oxford for over a decade, and started an annual “Aunts & Cousins” ladies’ weekend that has been ongoing for over 30 years.

After high school, Barbara attended Windsor Business College graduating with top honors. She made many new life-long friends and started her work life at CAA in Windsor. She also had many fond memories traveling and having adventures with her girlfriends during this period.

She raised her family in Oxford where she was involved with her husband John Martel in the local soccer league, coaching and even playing on a women’s team. During this time, she worked at McDonald Mobile Homes and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

After John Martel passed in 2000, she eventually married John Bird in 2009 and they enjoyed many wonderful years in Lapeer and their retirement place in Texas. In her later years Barbara was a devoted grandmother always there to celebrate and cheer someone on. She knitted all her family many treasures as well.

Barbara fought a courageous 7-year battle with cancer, always pushing for more. There were a few miracles along the way, and she was forever grateful for the superior care she received.

She will be deeply missed by all. A funeral service will be Saturday, February 6, at 11 a.m. at Coats Funeral Home – Clarkston (8909 Dixie). The service will stream live on Coats Funeral Home Facebook via Facebook.com/coatsfuneralhome. Family will receive friends Friday from 4-9 p.m.. Due to pandemic restrictions only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required for entry, thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

