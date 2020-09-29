Barbara Lester, 86

Barbara Marie Lester (nee Hewitt), 86, was called to her eternal home on September 27, 2020. Born on January 3, 1934 to Alma Falk and Gerald Edgett. She was raised in Port Huron, Michigan where she lived with her mother Alma, dad Kenneth and sister Sharon Hewitt.

She graduated from Port Huron High in 1951 and went on to Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her degree as an RN the same year she married Budd H. Lester in 1954. Married for 53 years and having 4 children; Steven Budd (Diane) Lester, Lauri Lynn (Douglas) Lowe, Julie Marie (Anthony) Vittone and Lon Michael (Christy) Lester. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007. She loved traveling, reading, old western movies, cooking and baking — especially pies — for her family which includes 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Barb and Budd ran many short order restaurants through the years, while working full-time jobs in their fields, and raising their children until building and opening Lester’s Family Restaurant in Lakeville, Michigan. They retired in November of 1998.

When asked by her attending nurse, “What are the things you love to do most?” she answered, “Spend time with my family and cooking.” For this, her family and many friends will forever love and miss her.

A gathering will take place at Lakeville Cemetery, 825 Drahner Rd, Leonard, on Friday, October 2, beginning at 11:30 with a service beginning at noon. The cemetery requires that the latest State of Michigan Executive Order/CDC guidelines, including but not limited to social distancing, be adhered to.

Memorials may be made to the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry.