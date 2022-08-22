Barbara Mae Bowerman, 90, of Spruce passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center – Alpena.

Barb was born January 26, 1932, in Oxford, MI to the late Frank and Pearl (Danforth) Kessler. Barb worked as John DeLorean’s secretary at Pontiac Motors for 14 years prior to she and her husband Burt owning and operating the Bourbon Barrel Hunting Club and Shooting Preserve. The hunting club also had a wild game restaurant and bar with overnight accommodations. She enjoyed hunting trophy moose in Canada, Whitetail Bucks on her property in northern Michigan and cane pole fishing for Bluegill. Barb also enjoyed vacations to Cabo San Lucas, Vegas, wintering at their condo in Florida, as well as playing Euchre with friends, mowing the lawn, and tending to her beautiful Geraniums. Barb could often be found riding her John Deer Gator through the trails in her woods always carrying treats to give to her grand-dog and grand-cats along the way. Barb was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother who was always cooking homemade meals for her family, and maintaining a beautiful home inside as well as out. “You have always been a part of our lives. You will be forever missed and you are forever loved.”

Barb is survived by her children, Amy (Marshall) Stevens of Spruce, MI., Cherie (Rick) Meyers of Lake Orion, MI., Melodee (Bruce) Rupert of Fennville, MI., and Dale (Kristine) Sikkema of Imlay City, MI., her grandchildren, Nate (Kayla) Meyers, Erin (Tyler) Do, Nick (Beth) Meyers, her great-grandchildren, Troy, Taylor, Brock, Arawyn, Isolde, Evangeline, Judah, Bodhi, and her beloved grand-dog, and grand-cats who visited daily bringing her much joy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton, and her siblings, Bruce (Doris) Kessler, Bob (Jean) Kessler, and Guy (Dorothy) Kessler.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Ossineke Eagles, 6848 US-23, Spruce, MI. Memorial donations can be made to Paws with a Cause (616-877-7297) or at www.pawswithacause.org or the American Cancer Society. Inurnment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with McWilliams Funeral Home. Online condolences can be registered at mcwilliamsfh.com