Barbara Thompson, 71

Barbara Gail Thompson, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Auburn Hills, Michigan passed away on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the age of 71. Barb was born the daughter of Kenneth and Lorna Forrest on Sept. 9, 1953, in Cheboygan, Michigan. She graduated from Milan High School, class of 1971. Barb married former spouse Rick Beam in 1975, father of daughter Katherine. She married Craig Thompson in Rochester, Michigan on Sept. 1, 1984, father of daughters Charlotte and Caroline. Barb and Craig raised the girls in Oxford and enjoyed spending their time together camping, antiquing, and going to the movies. Barb stayed home with her young children, then took up a career as a librarian after Craig passed away in 1996. She retired from the Cooley Law School Law Library in 2020, and relocated to Fishers, Indiana. Barb adored her grandchildren and relocated to Indiana to be closer to them. In recent years, she was able to spend many wonderful days with them as a caregiver and being their loving “Baba.” She enjoyed reading, swimming, cooking and baking. She was especially passionate about gardening and sewing and crafting, and always eager to share tips or offer to sew or make something for any occasion. She could organize anything perfectly, and was so unique in her decorating, always including personal touches to everything she created. In her retirement, she enjoyed helping her friend Cindy at craft shows all around Michigan. Barb is survived by her children Katherine (Brent) England, Charlotte (Brent) Johnson, and Caroline (Alex) McKeown; grandchildren Nolan and Colin Johnson. Barb was predeceased by her parents. Barb’s family will welcome all for a memorial visitation on Saturday July 19, 2025 from 10 a.m. until noon at Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Rd., in downtown Auburn Hills, Michigan. Interment of the urn will be private for family only at North Oxford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at: https://pancan.org.