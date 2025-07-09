Batmobile wins 11th annual Fourth of July boat parade

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — The McCool family and friends may not live in Gotham City but their Batman-themed boat full of DC superheroes hit all the right notes with the judges in the 11th annual Oxford Fourth of July weekend boat parade on Saturday.

The parade on Clear and Paint lakes is a fun way for families, friends and neighbors to unite and show their patriotic spirit while celebrating the Fourth of July, said parade organizers.

Seven boats participated in this year’s decorated portion of the parade, though other boats that were not decorated could participate as well.

First place went to the McCool family and friends: Steve and Kim McCool, Cathy, Chris, Justin and Curtis Campbell, Emily Douglas and Allison Kemp – and super dog Gracie Lou – for decorating their boat like the Batmobile and dressing up in Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Aquaman and Robin costumes. The McCool family took home the coveted Cathrine Ovenshire trophy.

Second place went to the enthusiastic Stars & Stripes boat float with an eagle on top; third place went to the Marvel Avengers boat; fourth place went to all of the Colonel Sanders on the Kentucky Fried Chicken float; and fifth place went to the Proud to BEE an American bee-themed float.

Judging and awards were presented at Reddaway Pointe, the home of Peggy and the late Richard Reddaway, which marks the separation between Clear and Paint lakes. Judges were local residents Andrew, Pam and Sherry.