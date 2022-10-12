Be on the lookout! Whitetail deer are on the move.

By Don Rush

As the days grow shorter and the weather turns from summer to crisp fall, one thing area drivers can expect to see are deer on the move.

According to the Michigan State Police, the states two million deer are most active in spring and fall making vehicle-deer crashes a problem. Each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About 80 percent of these crashes occur on two-lane roads between dusk and dawn. The most serious crashes occur when motorists swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or a fixed object, or when their vehicle rolls over.

Locally, the number of vehicle-deer crashes are evident by driving any busy roadway. According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, in 2021 Oakland County there were 1,853 vehicle-deer crashes reported, 541 of these, nearly 30 percent, were in our region. The report shows the communities with the most deer-related accidents last year were in Farmington Hills (125) and Rochester/Avon Township (122).

Last year there were 110 reported vehicle-deer accidents in Oxford; 106 in Independence Township; 89 in Springfield Township; 80 in Orion Township; 73 in Brandon Township; 46 in Addison Township; and 37 in Groveland Township.

In Genesee County, the highest number of deer-vehicle accidents happened in Grand Blanc (129); and Mundy Township (106). In Atlas Township there were 92 vehicle-deer accidents reported in 2021.

Here are some tips to avoid a crash from the Michigan State Police:

Stay aware, awake, and sober.

Vehicle-deer crashes occur year-round, but be especially alert in spring and fall.

Signs are placed at known deer crossing areas to alert you of the possible presence of deer.

Deer are herd animals and frequently travel in single file. If you see one deer cross the road, chances are there are more waiting.

Be alert for deer, especially at dawn and dusk. If you see one, slow down.

Don’t rely on gimmicks, flashing your high-beam headlights or honking your horn to deter deer.

If a crash is unavoidable: