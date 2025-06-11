Beach now open after high E. coli levels

OXFORD — Scripter Park Beach was closed on Thursday and part of Friday due to high E. coli levels in Round Lake.

The Oakland County Health department tests the beach weekly during the summer, according to the village’s Facebook page.

Oxford’s public works department posted a sign in Scripter Park notifying of the closure, which was removed when test results showed safe levels.

For more information about water quality visit mienviro.michigan.gov. -J.G.