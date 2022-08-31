Beau Everitt Named OCC’s Academic Dean of Engineering, Manufacturing and Industrial Technology

Beau Everitt of Oxford was named Oakland Community College’s academic dean of engineering, manufacturing and industrial technology (EMIT) from his previous position as machine tool technology faculty. He replaced Jolene J. Chapman, who was recently named OCC’s associate provost.

In his new position, Everitt will be responsible for the College’s high-demand career education programs including automobile servicing and collision auto repair; industrial technology, robotics and technology sciences; computer-aided design and engineering (CAD); machine tool (CNC); HVAC; construction management; pre-engineering electronics; and welding.

“I am delighted that Beau is the new EMIT dean. He was already a valued member of this outstanding EMIT team and now brings his energy, enthusiasm and experience from teaching and working in the technical trades to this leadership position, “said Joseph Petrosky, EMIT’s associate provost for academic affairs. “EMIT has always focused on offering educational pathways where students develop the skills and abilities that result in in-demand and high paying careers. Beau’s leadership will now take us to the next level of excellence in our partnerships and technical programs.”

Prior to joining OCC in 2015, Everitt spent 10 years as a machine shop instructor for Oakland Schools, East Detroit High School and Pankow Vo-Tech Center, and as a woodworking teacher at Waterford Mott High School. Everitt also has more than 15 years of experience in skilled trades as a machinist, mold maker and machine operator.

He also has extensive high school coaching experience in football, baseball and powerlifting.

Everitt earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Central Michigan University, and an associate’s degree in manufacturing tooling technology and a bachelor’s degree in technical education from Ferris State University.

Cutline:

Beau Everitt