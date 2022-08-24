Beautiful balloon!

On Aug.12 photographer Robert Breish was in Oxford for a photo shoot in front of Oxford High School when he took this picture. Then he emailed us. Here’s what he said. “I’m a photographer from Rochester Hills and I was actually at Oxford High School on Friday doing a senior photo shoot. We noticed there were a few hot air balloons in the air that evening. Towards the end of our shoot, one of them came in for a landing and I got a pretty sweet shot with some lucky timing. My heart goes out to all of Oxford for what they’ve been through and I thought something so beautiful so near the high school would bring some much needed smiles to the area. Would that be something you guys would be interested in publishing. I’m not looking for any compensation or payment. Just wanted to share something with the people of Oxford.” Robert, the answer is “yes.” Thank you. Photo by Robert Breish Photography.