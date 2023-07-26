Beautiful!

Oxford Beautification Committee announces awards
For the 31st year in a row the Oxford Beautification Committee has chosen nine properties in the village to receive recognition.
According to Committee Member Kathy Hummel, the committee judges both residential and
commercial properties. “We judge on upkeep, maintenance, creativity, landscaping and overall appearance,” she said. Annually, three homes over 40 years old, three homes under 40 years old and three commercial/church/public properties are recognized. Recipients will be given their
awards – framed photos of their properties by Johnston Photography — at a presentation ceremony in the village hall at a future council meeting. — Don Rush
The winners are:
Residential Over 40 Years Old
31 Moyer Street, owner Julie Vogler
17 Pontiac Street, owners Mark and Shannon McClenaghan
4 Willow Street, owner Janet Dugan
Residential Under 40 Years Old
490 Lakes Edge Drive, owner Richard Bastien
695 Lakes Edge Drive, owner Laura Ann Fabbro
763 Woodleigh Way, onwers R. Kimble and Lakeysha Shockely
Business/Commercial
Red Knapps American Grill, 2 N. Washington Street
Victoria’s Bistro & Cocktail Bar, 12. S. Washington Street
Lume Cannabis Co., 595 S. Glaspie Street