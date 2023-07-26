Beautiful!

Oxford Beautification Committee announces awards

For the 31st year in a row the Oxford Beautification Committee has chosen nine properties in the village to receive recognition.

According to Committee Member Kathy Hummel, the committee judges both residential and

commercial properties. “We judge on upkeep, maintenance, creativity, landscaping and overall appearance,” she said. Annually, three homes over 40 years old, three homes under 40 years old and three commercial/church/public properties are recognized. Recipients will be given their

awards – framed photos of their properties by Johnston Photography — at a presentation ceremony in the village hall at a future council meeting. — Don Rush

The winners are:

Residential Over 40 Years Old

31 Moyer Street, owner Julie Vogler

17 Pontiac Street, owners Mark and Shannon McClenaghan

4 Willow Street, owner Janet Dugan

Residential Under 40 Years Old

490 Lakes Edge Drive, owner Richard Bastien

695 Lakes Edge Drive, owner Laura Ann Fabbro

763 Woodleigh Way, onwers R. Kimble and Lakeysha Shockely

Business/Commercial

Red Knapps American Grill, 2 N. Washington Street

Victoria’s Bistro & Cocktail Bar, 12. S. Washington Street

Lume Cannabis Co., 595 S. Glaspie Street