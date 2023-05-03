Bennett elected Michigan Township Association President

By Don Rush

Pauline Bennett believes in being involved. Since 1996 she has served as Addison Township Clerk. She has been on the Michigan Township Association’s (MTA) Board of Directors since 2009. And, since April 20, she’s been MTA President.

“I am honored to serve, and stand with Michigan’s townships as 2023 MTA president,” Bennett said at MTA’s annual Educational Conference and Expo at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. “MTA is the townships’ connection, our advocate and our voice, and is the strongest advocate for townships to maintain local authority to govern their individual communities. Township government is the best form of government as we are closest to the people, and as MTA president, I am committed to retaining local authority at the township level.”

Bennett was elected clerk after serving four years on the township planning commission. She also serves on the Oxford Addison Youth Assistance Board of Directors. Bennett obtained a zoning administrator certification in 2012 and became a certified municipal clerk in 2003. She is a member of Oakland County Clerks Association and Michigan Municipal Clerks.

She said she started to get involved in local affairs while her family owned and operated Angie’s Kitchen on Rochester Road. “As residents stopped by our business, I listened to them and the vision many residents had for Addison,” she said. “I became involved and was appointed to the township Planning Commission. I enjoy planning and zoning. Lawrence Smith was my mentor on the planning commission. He really challenged me. I remember when I wanted something passed in the zoning ordinance. So, I would write something up and give it to him. He’d say, ‘Nope.’ And, give it back to me. I’d come back the next month, ‘How’s this one?’ He’d say, ‘Nope.’ I would keep coming back with something until he said yes. I’ve always been grateful to him for sharing his knowledge. When the Clerk announced she was retiring, it was quite simple, I decided to run for the position as I wanted to serve the community on a day-to-day capacity.”

She joked that shortly after winning that first election in 1996, it was current Leonard Village President Mike McDonald and then township trustee Sandy Campbell, who introduced her to MTA. “They literally dragged me out of Addison Township for a MTA conference. They insisted and would not take no for an answer that I attend,” she said. “I am thankful for their persistence. No excuse would work, they even provided the ride there and back. Once at the conference, I was in awe and thought to myself, I really want to become a small part of this organization. Often one is elected to office without training or knowledge of what the job entails. I enjoy reading, so I read a lot that first year to obtain the knowledge. MTA offers training and the support you need to become knowledgeable about your position. I remained active with MTA as it’s the Township’s advocacy in Lansing.”

Bennett believes one of the biggest issues townships are facing is the overreach of state government and the taking away of local control. “The continued slow erosion of local authority by adoption of new state laws is a big issue,” she said. “One size does not fit all, what works well for a community in the U.P. might not work so well for a large township. MTA continues the retention of local authority as ‘local’ is the closest to the people.”

Some of the issues the state wants more control over, she said, are where air bed and breakfasts (air bnb) can be located and how gravel mining operations are overseen.

Bennett encourages local residents to be involved in their community. “I enjoy helping others and giving back to the community. Both positions offer new challenges and opportunities to improve or solve situations. It’s your community! There are many opportunities to be a part of the community. In Addison Township from being a park ranger, election inspector or on-call firefighter. Once involved, you might say the same as I did. ‘Hey I want to run for office and serve the community daily.’”