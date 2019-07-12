Bernice Marie Hinz (Scheuerlein) of Mayville (formerly of Oxford and Lapeer) passed away at home and into the loving arms of her Savior on July 5, 2019. She was 91 years old.

Bernice was born in Bay City to Alvin and Barbara (Buechler) Scheuerlein on November 30, 1927. She grew up in Oxford, was a member of the OHS Class of 1945, and married Richard (Dick) Hinz on September 11, 1949.

A gifted organist, Bernice was the principle organist at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Oxford for over 40 years. She had a knack for figures as she was a teller at the Oxford Savings Bank and payroll clerk for both Lake Orion and Oxford school systems. On retirement she spent most of her time mastering horticulture. Bernice was a faithful servant of God and a member of St Paul Lutheran Church in Millington.

Bernice is preceded in death by her beloved husband Dick, parents, her sister Elizabeth (Donald) Jones, her brother Arthur (Nancy) Scheuerlein, and her son Dan Hinz. She leaves behind her loving daughter Diane Hinz-Mills, granddaughters Barbara (Matt) Leonard and Suzanne (Nate) Diller, two great grandsons, and many extraordinary nieces and nephews.

A committal service and internment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice Service of Marlette. Hanlin Funeral Home has been assisting the family with arrangements. You are welcome to go to hanlinfuneralhome.com to share a memory or lite a candle in her honor.