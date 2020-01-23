Bernice Ruth Rider, 75, of Elkhart, IN, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born May 26, 1944 in Pontiac to Bernard F. and Ruth A. (Sirdan) Parker. On Dec. 8, 1967 in Lake Orion, she married Guy Rider who preceded her in death on Sep. 13, 2006. Surviving are her children, Bernard Rider of Denver, CO, Michele (Gary) Sickels of Elkhart and Gay le (Brian) Stainer of Dunlap, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and her brother Ralph Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Mabelle Kurtz and her brothers, Fred, Donald, Frank, Claude and Richard Parker.

Bernice retired from Walmart in 2018 where she enjoyed working in the craft department. She formerly attended Highland Park Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart where friends may visit with the family one hour before the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Carleton Cemetery, Elkhart. Online condolences may be made at the funeral home website.