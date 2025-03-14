Betty Ferguson, 90, of Oxford

Betty L. Ferguson of Oxford passed away on March 7, 2025 at the age of 90.

Betty was born Aug. 20, 1934 in Detroit, the only child of Turris “Mack” and Ethel “Myrl” McCully. She was the high school sweetheart and wife of Kenneth for nearly 69 years; mother “Mom/Mum” of Jana (Erich Audretsch) Roeder, Todd (Beverly) Ferguson and Kara (Robert Gillman) Ferguson; grandma “B” of Nickolas (Haleigh) Roeder, Schuyler (Patricia) Ferguson, Hannah (Rafael Corchado) Ferguson and Noah (Avery Nagaj) Ferguson; great-grandma of Raylan, Oliver, Estella, Lane and Paloma.

Betty was preceded in death by her grandson Connor Ferguson and her daughter-in-law, Deanna Ferguson. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty and her family were blessed by her committed and loving caregiver, Becca.

Betty graduated from Pontiac High School in 1952. She graduated from Michigan State College/University in 1956, earning a Bachelor’s Degree. While attending Michigan State University, she played the clarinet in the concert band. After receiving a teaching certificate, Betty taught English and Spanish within the Eaton Rapids school district and at Washington Junior High in the Pontiac school district.

Betty and Ken married on March 24, 1956. She retired from teaching in 1962 to focus on family. They moved to Oxford in 1965 and built their home on Tan Lake, where many memories were made. They appreciated the beauty of water and enjoyed boating, especially on their cabin cruiser at Lake St. Clair/Anchor Bay. Betty loved animals, especially cats. Her cat “Fergy” was a priceless gift from Ken.

Betty was a member at Bethany Baptist Church for many years and Oxford Junior Women’s Club. Betty loved traveling and was able to enjoy the motor home, camping, and cruises. She will be remembered as being a great Blackjack player and having a good sense of humor. Betty was a loyal and protective friend and family member.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, March 16 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service is Monday, March 17 at 12:30 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home in Clarkston with visiting beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League. Please leave a memory or condolence on Betty’s online guest book at www.wintfuneralhome.com.