Betty Hedges, 73

Former Oxford resident Betty Hedges passed away on Dec. 31, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. She was 73 years old.

Betty was born in Detroit on Feb. 15, 1946 to Emilius and Melenia VanHoudt.

Betty grew up in Detroit and after marrying Doug, they settled down in Sterling Heights and had their children, later moving on the lake in Oxford. Years later they headed out west and settled in Henderson, NV. Betty was very social and had a lot of friends from all over and has stayed in close contact with them. Betty stayed home with her kids when they were young and then went back to work in the insurance industry for a number of years before finally retiring to help raise her grand kids. Betty enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family, spending time with her grand kids, sharing treats with their two pugs; Molly and Rocky, gardening, watching QVC, and of course visiting the local casinos. Betty was a sucker for the penny machines.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Doug, of over 51 years and their son Mark Hedges (Karen); cherished grandmother of Tyler, all of Henderson, NV; daughter Heidi Cooper (Hedges); cherished grandmother of Morgan and Paige all of Broomfield, CO; Step son Doug Hedges Jr (Julie); their (5) children and (5) great grandchildren all of Mt. Clemens, MI.

Betty is also survived by her brother, Rick VanHoudt (Mary Jo) and her late dear sister, Mary (Joe) Toffoli and beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Betty will be greatly missed by all, she left quite an impression with her gentle smile, infectious laughter, and her love for all.

Visitation and Services will be held on January 17, 2020 at La Paloma Funeral Home at 5450 Stephanie St. Las Vegas, NV 89122 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with burial immediately following at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Reception at Sun City Anthem