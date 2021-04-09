Betty Sera, 83

Former Oxford Village Councilwoman and Oxford Township Trustee, Betty Lucille Sera (nee Crabtree) passed away quietly on April 1, 2021. She was 83.

Betty was born on August 20, 1937, in Monroe, Tennesse, to Mattie Geneva and Oz Crabtree. As a young girl, Betty’s family moved to Detroit, Michigan. There, she married her high school sweetheart, Lou Sera, and they shared a wonderful 64 years of marriage. They were kindred spirits through life, with a deep devotion to family. Together, they raised seven children, in a house filled with energy and love.

The Oxford resident cherished her amazing grandchildren, and she took great joy in her spirited great-grandsons. We are all so grateful she shared her heart full of love. Betty helped nurture her younger siblings. We laugh, today, that during Betty and Lou’s courtship, dates usually included a tag along younger sibling. Betty was a lifelong learner. As a child, she was an eager and excellent student, and continued to grow by taking college courses, reading all genres of books, and delving into research on an incredible array of subjects. Curious about the cultures around her, Betty traveled the world. She loved being with her beloved mother Geneva and, together, took in the sites of Europe.

Throughout her life, Betty was an exceptional homemaker. She was an intuitive cook and an accomplished seamstress. We still remember those amazing, elaborate Halloween costumes she made for us all. Betty made Oxford her home for 43 years, and made many enduring friendships along the way. They, like her family, knew that Betty was a passionate gardener, and we all marveled at the incredible landscapes she created. In town, Betty was known as the “flower lady” and invited students to use her beautiful spring gardens as a backdrop for graduation photos.

Betty worked hard as a small business owner, took pride serving as an Oxford Village Councilwoman, and enjoyed being a member of the Oxford Beautification Commission. Betty loved, laughed, persevered, and inspired. She was loved immensely, and she will be missed dearly.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents Geneva and Oz Crabtree, brother Bill Crabtree, son David, and brother-in-law Tony Simonetti.

Betty is survived by her husband Lou; their children, Michael, Steven, Susan (Chris) Koeneman, Jennifer Sera-Kirby, Anthony, and Christine (Dan Orsini); grandchildren Kathleen (Kevin) Wawrzyniak, Mattie Koeneman, Christopher Koeneman, Sera Weaver; great-grandsons Kaleb and Karter Wawrzyniak; sister Carol Simonetti, brother Roger (Linda) Crabtree, sister Diane (Mike) Aldridge, goddaughter Ginger (Sam) Saigh, nieces Rebecca Ruggirello and Sandra Crabtree, nephews David Crabtree, Jeff (Diana) Aldridge, and Jim Aldridge.

A private funeral service and interment were held at Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester. Arrangements were made by Lynch & Sons, Oxford. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in her name, to the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry, or the children’s library at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lake Orion. Both were dear to her heart.