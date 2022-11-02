Betty Sutherby-Fletcher, 88

Former Leonard resident Betty Sutherby Fletcher passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. She was a longtime resident of the state of Washington when she passed. She was 88-years-old.

Betty was born in Leonard on July 30, 1934 to Charles and Edith Sutherby. She had six sisters and one brother: Shirley, Joyce, Carolyn, Patricia, Delores, Myrna and brother Harold “Sonny” Sutherby.

According to her family, “Betty was a very happy little girl. She looked forward to spending time with her sisters and brother. She loved school and playing with her friends. She attended Leonard Schools. Betty will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Betty married William Fletcher and they had five children, Edward, Steven, Karen, Melanie and Darla and many grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Charles and Edith, two sisters and her husband.

A memorial for Betty will be in Gig Harbor, WA.