Beverley Ruch, 86

Beverley Joy Ruch, age 86 of Oxford, passed away on January 21, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Ruch in 2016. She is survived by her children: Michael (Lainey), Evelyn (Patrick), and Steve (Stacy); 12 Grandchildren: Jeff (Sara), Scott (Jenny), Bianca (Damien), Mikelle (Mae Ann), AJ (Lovely), Kristine (Jackson), Chelsea (Seth), Tim (Rebekah), Jennie (Blake), Christopher (Tien), Cody (Danielle) and Sara; 21 7/8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She served as honorary grandmother to Emily and Paige Zieliasko, daughters of niece LeeAnn and her late husband Alan.

Beverley was the daughter of George P. Hugill and Lillian Forbes Hugill, who were founding members of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and sister of Francis, Betty, and Dean. She graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1953 and Eastern Michigan University in 1957. She was married to Bob on October 18, 1957. They lived between Warren (during school year) and Lake Orion (during summer break) between 1957 and 1963 and bought a house in Oxford the summer of 1963.

Beverley taught home economics and science at Lincoln Middle School in Warren for 53 years and won Teacher of the Year award in 1992. She also taught Sunday school for many years. Beverley rode her bike all over Oxford with her best friend, Dawn Salswedel, until her early 80s when her children forced her to put the bike away, and she also LOVED garage sales. She knew no strangers and never passed a child without stopping to talk.

Visitation will take place at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Wednesday, January 26, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral from Oakwood Restoration Branch, 5220 Oakwood Rd, Ortonville on Thursday, January 27 at 11 a.m. with visitation at the church beginning at 10 a.m.