Beverly Morris, 85

Beverly Morris passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025, at the age of 85. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Beatrice Robson and Frederick Robson.

Beverly’s early years were shaped by resilience and adaptability. At just five years old, she experienced the loss of her father, a profound change that led her mother to remarry Wilfred Corriveau. The family relocated to Canada, where Beverly adjusted to life on a farm, immersing herself in a new culture and learning French along the way.

At 18, she returned to Detroit, where she built a loving home and raised four wonderful children, who will forever cherish her memory.

Beverly’s sharp mind and competitive spirit shone through in her love for card games, especially cribbage and pinochle. She was also a dedicated professional, spending many years as a medical billing and office manager, where her keen attention to detail and strong work ethic earned her the respect of colleagues and friends.

Outside of work, she found joy in nurturing her flower beds and expressing her creativity through painting, leaving behind cherished works of art for her family.

Christmas was her favorite time of year, a season of warmth, love, and tradition. She delighted in spoiling her grandchildren and preparing her famous French Canadian tourtière, a cherished treat for all who gathered around her table.

She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Ted and Sarah Robson, Barbara Rau, and Mary and Bob Welt; her children, Sean Morris, Doug Morris, Michelle and Tom Northrup, Monique and Tony Castillo; and her two beloved grandchildren, Alexandria Northrup and Hayden Northrup.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, John Paul Rau.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held in Canada at a later date.