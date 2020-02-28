“Big” Fred Millard, 71

Fred Timothy Millard — Big Fred to family and friends — died in his home in Oxford on February 26, 2020. He was 71 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise (Slieff), daughter Nicole (Jeff) Mouch of Metamora, daughter Kristi McDevitt, son Fred (Jill), daughter Dana (Brad) Nowacki of Ortonville and son Adam (Leah) Millard of Goodrich. He was also Papa to twelve grandchildren: Kyle, Lucas, Macie, Brennan, Maya, Cali, Mylee, Nate, Tess, Freddie, Evan and Elle. He is survived by his siblings Pamela (Smith), Rand, Cindy (Pesta), Mark and Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Betty Millard.

Fred was born in Pontiac to his beloved parents. The oldest of six children and a loving brother to his five younger siblings, he was a proud big brother even into adulthood. As a child, Fred developed a passion for shooting, archery, hunting, fishing, motorcycles and snowmobiles. He graduated from Pontiac Northern High School in 1966. Immediately after graduation he was hired as a draftsman at Pontiac Truck and Bus Division of General Motors, where he eventually worked as a process engineer. He retired after 36 years of service. Once retired, Fred enjoyed working as a substitute bus driver for Oxford Community Schools. He particularly loved teaching silly songs to the young children during his route.

In 1974, Fred married Denise and together they built a home in Oxford and raised five children. He raised his kids to love outdoor adventures just as he did. Fred was a talented artist and enjoyed creating beautiful, lifelike wood carvings. He was a captivating storyteller and never forgot the punchline to his many jokes. A true farmer at heart, he loved his tractors and all the tinkering that accompanied the machinery. His favorite place to spend his free time was up north at ‘The Farm’ where Big Fred enjoyed planting food plots and baling hay in the summer.

Fred was a loyal and steadfast friend, maintaining life-long friendships. He was the organizer of numerous dirt bike and snowmobile trips, as well as co-pilot of the boat, “The Fant a Sea,” on many successful salmon fishing trips.

Not only was he a great husband, father and friend, he also played the treasured role of being “Papa” to 12 adoring grandchildren. Family was everything to Big Fred and the time spent with his wife, children and grandchildren at the farm were most special to him.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at the funeral home at 10. Visitation will also take place on Monday, March 2, from 1-7 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.