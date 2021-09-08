Bigfoot spotted, again!

Missing Bigfoot found?

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

In July, The Leader reported Bigfoot – or at least his shadow – missing from a yard near Ballantyne and Ray roads in northeast Oxford Township. A seven-foot plywood cutout of the legendary ape was stolen from the Spencer family property overnight July 6 or early in the early morning July 7. The cutout appeared to have been removed with a battery powered drill and driver bit.

Despite an extensive search, and a reward offer, the elusive Sasquatch was never found. The sad news didn’t keep the Spencers down. The family simply made a new Bigfoot.

The Spencers, and their three young sons Carson, Thomas and Edward, created the original Bigfoot as a fun, “country-living” project during the pandemic. “We’re all heartbroken someone would come on our property and steal it!” said Meg Spencer, their mother. “The neighbors would dress him up for holidays and he’s been a staple of our yard for a year.”

Fortunately, they saved the original template, so they could easily cut a new silhouette out of another plywood sheet and revive the neighborhood mascot. “Our boys loved helping and being part of it,” Meg said.