Bill Dunn leaving DDA

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

William Dunn is leaving the Oxford Village Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Board of Directors, according to DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook.

The move comes following Dunn’s resignation from the Oxford Township Board of Trustees on Nov. 2, citing health concerns and a desire to enjoy his retirement.

“He was a great asset in the time that I’ve been here and he will be absolutely missed,” Westbrook said. “I’m happy for him that he gets to have more time to himself whether that’s for traveling or for health reasons.”

Recounting his last meeting on the board, Westbrook said Dunn had a way with exciting the room.

“He brought up a really great point; he goes ‘Let’s really dig into our goals for the future of this DDA,’ and it’s funny how one comment can just get you so much more excited about the future,” Westbrook said. “He made a huge impact for the small amount of time that he was on the board.”

As Dunn served as the township’s designated representative on the board (though he lived in the village and DDA Rod Charles also sits on the Township Board), Westbrook believes the Township Board will appoint someone to fill the vacancy.