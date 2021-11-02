Billy Bob Conner 94 years old, passed away Oct. 12, 2021 at his home in Oxford. He was the loving husband of Shirley Conner for 72 wonderful years.

Bill was born in Clarkston on May 30, 1927 to Carlet and Mamie Conner. When Bill was around the age of three his parents moved the family to Sophia, West Virginia where Bill attended school. Fifteen years later the family moved back to Michigan.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War ll, after the war was over, he was discharged and then he was drafted during the Korean War and served two years in the U.S. Army. Bill was employed at G.M. for 36 1/2 years, as a Assembly Line Foreman. After retirement Bill and Shirley spent many years visiting many places in the U.S. and traveling throughout the world. Bill loved fishing, hunting and really enjoyed working in his garden, and also helping Shirley with her antique business.

Bill is survived by his wife Shirley and daughters Linda (Warren) Klope and Ginger (David) Hinman, and granddaughter Tania (Greg) Rogers. Bill was a kind, caring and loving husband and brother, as well as an amazing father and grandfather. Bill is also survived by his two sisters Norma Galloway and Wanda (Tom) Knauf, brother Lowell (Sylvia) Conner, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Carlet and Mamie Conner, brother Jack Conner, sisters-in-law Mary Conner and Myrna Conner, sister Phyllis Fonda, brothers-in-law Jim Johnson, Ray Fonda and Jim Galloway and nephews Kirby Conner and Rodney Galloway.

Funeral arrangements were handled through Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford. Memorials may be made to the Oxford/Orion FISH Food Pantry, 1060 S Lapeer Rd, Oxford, MI 48371.