Blaine Heichel, Jr., 92

Blaine Heichel, Jr., a lifelong resident of Oxford passed away on October 17, 2021. He was 92.

Blaine retired from American Aggregates, was a veteran and belonged to the American Legion Post #108 in Oxford. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia.

He is survived by daughter Cathy Ward (Stephen) of Deckerville. Grandfather of Colt Marcum and great grandfather to Ethan, Matthew and Mia.

Funeral arrangements were by Lynch & Sons. Burial was at Oxford Twp. Cemetery