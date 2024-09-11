Bluebird Hospice opens in Oxford

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 4 to welcome Bluebird Hospice to the community. Guests joined owners Matthew and Marie Kopmeyer and Bluebird Hospice Executive Director Deanee Mauser RN, MSN, who cut the ribbon. The company provides in-home and facility-based care, pain management and emotional and spiritual support. Bluebird Hospice is at 110 S Washington St. Suite 200 in Oxford. Online: bluebirdhospice.com. Photo by Jim Misener