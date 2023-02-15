Board of Reviews scheduled

No one likes property taxes and if you think your taxes are not correct, you can take your case to either the Addison or Oxford Township boards of review.

For Addison Township residents the Board of Review meets on March 13, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on March 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 9 p.m. The hearings are at the township hall, 1440 Rochester Road.

Oxford’s Board of Review will meet at the Township Meeting Room, 300 Dunlap Road. The board will hear cases on: March 7 from 1 to 5 p.m.; March 9, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m.; March 13, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m.; March 16, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

To schedule an appointment in advance for the Oxford Board of Review, please contact Oakland County Equalization Division, prior to March 3, at 248-858-0776. Written appeals must be submitted by 5 p.m., March 16, 2023. Send written appeals to Charter Township of Oxford, 300 Dunlap Road, Oxford, MI 48371.

According to Addison Township Deputy Treasurer April Alberty, residents can make appointments “and (we) encourage them, they do not need one as long as they come during the scheduled hours. We handle the property owners with appointments as a reserved time and those that walk in get woven in-between appointments. We encourage the appointments for two reasons: One is that it reserves a time so that the resident should not have to wait long and it allows us to gather the information and have forms ready for the Board of Review members. We schedule every 10 minutes.”

Addison Township has its own assessor and they do not use Oakland County Equalization, so they handle their Board of Review on their own.

“We do also take written appeals and the only requirement we have is that the written appeal is received by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15. We do include this information on the assessment notices and we post it on our Township website after the assessment notices are sent out,” Alberty said. “Our busiest time during board of review is Wednesday evening. Our slowest is Monday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon.” — Don Rush