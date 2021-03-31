Bowlers wrap up season

Meyer rolls to state finals

The final chapter in this crazy year of 2021 was wrote on Saturday for Oxford Bowling. Senior Co-captain Grace Meyer was the lone entry into the state finals at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. The boys and girls’ teams didn’t have a team qualify for the first time since 2013. Grace made the final field of 60 by a mere one pin at regionals.

“She is a technically sound bowler with a great mental game,” ‘Cat Coach Claude “Jr.” Lafner said the day before. “She has a quiet confidence about her and works incredibly hard at the game. She has a chance to do well today.”

The field of 60 bowled the qualifying round of six games with only the top 16 moving forward to match play. Grace bowled well during qualifying with games of 192,267,167,233,188 and 224 to secure the No. 1 seed. In one stretch Grace threw 15 strikes in 17 frames.

Advancing into match play with the No. 1 seed Grace continued to bowl great beating Lapeer’s Sarah Lyeria with games of 219 and 213 to Lyeria’s 169,182. This would pit her up against Anna Maxwell of Westland John Glenn. Grace battled but lost to eventual state champion to claim the 5th overall spot in the tournament. The top 5 finish makes Grace a first team All-State bowler for 2021.

“This was an amazing performance by an amazing young lady. All day she was solid and poised. She was an outstanding representative of Oxford Bowling today. She never got too excited nor too upset the entire day. She deserves this and it’s a great stamp on her Oxford Bowling career. She is the last bowler in the program from our 2018 State Championship team,” Lafner said.