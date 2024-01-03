Boys, girls bowling teams dominate Troy

Varsity boys remain undefeated

The Oxford High School boys and girls bowling teams faced off against the Troy Colts at Collier Lanes on Dec. 21, with the varsity and JV teams putting in dominant performances in the final match before the winter break.

The Wildcat varsity girls were looking to rebound after back-to-back losses to Southfield and Lake Orion, and did so, taking all 30 points in the victory.

Senior co-captains Kiley Penzien (games of 158 and 166) and Kaya Coffman (171, 151) led the way, each winning two points. Also securing two points in the match were freshmen Elleanna Ford (169, 140) and Maya Vetch (123, 140). Freshmen Phebe Coffman (161) and Kaitlyn Mcfadden (126) each won points as well. The win raises the girls record to 3-2 on the season.

“This was a strong performance for the girls. Everyone contributed in the win and it’s a great way to go into the Christmas break,” coach Jr Lafnear said.

The Oxford boys were looking to keep their undefeated season rolling and won the first baker game 215-127. Troy responded and won baker game two 212-178. The Oxford Boys dominated after that winning 9-of-10 matches enroute to a 25-to-5 victory.

Freshman Eli Wright (209, 212), juniors Nate Alexander (187, 192), Jacob Kemenah (203, 182) and senior Jacob Chouinard (204, 190) all won two points for the Wildcats. Sophomore Matt vonKnorring won a point with a 196 game. The boys are now 7-0 on the season.

“The match today was a grind. Nobody really had a big game but no one had an off game either. We made a high percentage of spares and that was the key to winning,” Lafnear said.

The girls JV team won 29-1 with freshman Alanna Waltz leading the way with games of 160 and 191. Emma Brody (130, 154) and Skylar Scott (137, 156) also won two points in the victory.

The JV boys won 22-8. Dominic Kempen (217, 150) won two points leading the Wildcats. Garrett Kutchey bowled a 202 game.