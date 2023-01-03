Bradley Jones, 57

Bradley P. Jones, age 57, of Oxford, died Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born August 15, 1965 in Pontiac, to Donald Philip and Elizabeth Helena (Shurlein) Jones.

Brad is survived by his children: Kaitlyn (Jared) Mose and Jacob Jones; wife: Paula (Engler) Jones; siblings: Marty (Dar) Jones, Laura (Jim) Murphy, Barb Jones, Karen (Paul) Thiesen and Carol (Dan) Acton; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elizabeth and Donald Jones.

Brad was a graduate of Oxford High School (Class of 1983) and a member of the Sons of the American Legion at Oxford American Legion Walter Fraser Post #108. Brad was an Engineer for the auto industry for over 30 years. He loved and had pride in his job and for his country. Brad proudly served in the U.S. Army. Brad was larger than life, with a sense of humor to match.

A memorial celebration for Brad is planned for a later date. The time and date are currently pending, they will be finalized soon. Contact Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer, 810-664-8111 or at online at MuirBrothersLapeer.com, for specific details. Cremation has been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home in Lapeer. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the family for funeral expenses. Share condolences and memories with the family at MuirBrothersLapeer.com.