Breaking News: gas line damaged on Spezia

Until about 4 p.m. today (Thursday, June 25) workers for Consumer’s Energy will be on Spezia Drive, in Oxford Township, repairing a “branch service line” and lowering all service lines on the street.

According to Consumer’s Energy spokesman Terry DeDoes, the utility company received notification of the damaged line at 7:45 this morning. The line, from the street to customers, was damaged by an excavator during a street improvement project. The line serves two customers, DeDoes said, adding, that while repair crews were on site, after making the repair they will lower the other service lines to avoid other accidents during the road project.

As of 10:30 this morning, the Oxford Fire Department had not been contacted in regards to the damaged service line.