Brian Ledger, 60

Former Oxford resident Brian Ledger, beloved husband and father, age 60, of Attica died Monday, May 22, 2023 at Henry Ford Hospital Detroit.

Brian Keith Ledger was born May 3, 1963 in Pontiac, the son of Dale Ledger and Gloria (Otto) Schlaufman. Brian grew up in Oxford, MI. He is a graduate of Oxford High School, Class of 1981. Brian married Connie Ledger on February 21, 1998 at Davison Full Gospel Church in Davison. He and Connie have lived in the Attica area for the past six years.

He assembled engines for the Ford Shelby Mustang “Cobra” at the Ford Motor Engine Plant in Romeo, for 30 years before retiring in 2023.

Brian was a member of Gateway Assembly Church and was part of the Gateway Security Team.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and archery.

Brian is survived by his wife, Connie Ledger, daughter, Michelle (Eric) Schwarb of Oxford, his son, Seth Hunter Ledger of Attica; father Dale Ledger of Hillman and his mother, Gloria Schlaufman of Grand Blanc. He is also survived by his sister, Lori (Dan) Winters of Grand Blanc; grandchildren, Jeremy, Bailey, and Rachel; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The funeral service starts at 1 p.m., Friday, May 26, at Gateway Assembly Church, 2796 S. Van Dyke, Imlay City. Pastor Jeff Krist, pastor of Gateway Assembly, will officiate. Interment will follow at Arcadia Township Cemetery in Lum.

The family will be available for visitation 10 to 1 p.m., Friday, May 26 at Gateway Assembly Church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may direct them to Gateway Assembly Church, 2796 S. Van Dyke Rd., Imlay City, MI 48444.

Arrangements were entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City.