Briefly: Christmas parade, Guidepost interviews

Christmas Parade plans in action

The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s Christmas parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is an “Olde Fashioned Christmas.” The Chamber is also starting to register parade entries and looking for sponsors. For more information call the Chamber office at 248-628-0410.

School shooting interviews this week

Representatives of the Guidepost Solutions team, hired by Oxford Community Schools to conduct an independent investigation into the events surrounding the tragedy at Oxford High School last Nov. 30 is hosting private, in-person interviews this week. According to a release from the company, the interviews will be at two locations on Oct. 12, 13 and 14 – at the Oxford Public Library today (Oct. 12) and at the SpringHill Suites Marriott hotel in Auburn Hills, today, tomorrow and Friday.

According to the release, “Oxford families, students and community members with information relevant to the events leading up to, on or after Nov. 30, or with information regarding the handling of the tragic events, are invited to schedule time to speak with the Guidepost team.”

Appointments are available in Oxford today, until 5 p.m. In Auburn Hills appointments are available until 7 p.m. tonight, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday and between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday. Parents can attend interviews with their school children. Individuals with questions about the interview or the investigation process can contact Laura Rogers at lrogers@guidepostsolutions.com or call 202-603-1586. Individuals who are unable to find a suitable time slot or who would like to schedule a virtual interview may contact Morgan Maiorino at mmaiorino@guidepostolutions.com.