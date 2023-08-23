Briefly . . . football Friday, special township meeting

Football Friday
The Oxford High School varsity
football season opens with a home
game against Utica Eisenhower
this Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is at 7
p.m. Four senior leaders to keep
an eye on are defensive back
and wide receiver Brody Moore,
defensive and offensive lineman
Sean Wilson, defensive back and
wide receiver Evan Gehringer,
defensive back, tight end and
kicker Jay Cady. The National
Weather Service forecast for Friday
calls for partly cloudy skies with a
high temperature of 79 degrees.
Special joint meeting
A special joint meeting of the
Oxford Township board of trustees,
planning commission and the
zoning board of appeals is slated
for tomorrow night (Thursday),
starting at 6:30. The purpose of
the meeting, whose agenda was
posted last Friday, is to discuss
the township’s Master Plan, which
data will be used and how it will
be funded. The meeting will take
place at the Oxford Township
Senior Center in Seymour Lake
Township Park, 2795 Seymour
Lake Road.