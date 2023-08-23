Briefly . . . football Friday, special township meeting

Football Friday

The Oxford High School varsity

football season opens with a home

game against Utica Eisenhower

this Friday, Aug. 25. Kickoff is at 7

p.m. Four senior leaders to keep

an eye on are defensive back

and wide receiver Brody Moore,

defensive and offensive lineman

Sean Wilson, defensive back and

wide receiver Evan Gehringer,

defensive back, tight end and

kicker Jay Cady. The National

Weather Service forecast for Friday

calls for partly cloudy skies with a

high temperature of 79 degrees.

Special joint meeting

A special joint meeting of the

Oxford Township board of trustees,

planning commission and the

zoning board of appeals is slated

for tomorrow night (Thursday),

starting at 6:30. The purpose of

the meeting, whose agenda was

posted last Friday, is to discuss

the township’s Master Plan, which

data will be used and how it will

be funded. The meeting will take

place at the Oxford Township

Senior Center in Seymour Lake

Township Park, 2795 Seymour

Lake Road.