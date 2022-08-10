Briefly: Roads resurfaced and Swiss sings

Rochester Road work to commence

On Monday the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC), was slated to start resurfacing Rochester Road from Tienken Road north to Lakeville Road in Rochester Hills, Oakland Township and Addison Township. The work is expected to be completed by mid-October. During the work, the road will remain open to traffic with flaggers directing motorists in the work zone. Motorists should expect some delays. The project cost is $3.5 million. It will be paid for through federal road funding and RCOC dollars. It will include paving with asphalt and new pavement markings. The contractor for this project is Ajax Paving of Farmington Hills.

Ava Swiss still singing

It was announced last week that Ava “Swiss” Swieczkowski was selected to continue singing on the NBC television competition America’s Got Talent. Swiss, who graduated from Oxford High School this past May, was to sing on Tuesday night (after our publiccation deadline). More news to come on how she fared next week.