Bring on the holidays, I’m ready.

If you ever wanted to waste your time and dive back into the ever-loving archives of the ever-lovin’ column, Don’t Rush Me — some 30-plus year’s worth — you will run across some columns I have penned lambasting the marketing for profit of Christmas. I am 100-percent positive, I lamented seeing holiday decorations and displays out in stores before Halloween was even over. I have railed over radio stations going 100 percent Christmas music way before the first snow has fallen.

The capitalistic approach to the holiday rubbed me wrong. So, year after year I wrote about it, figuratively shaking my fist in rage against the corporate titans in charge.

But, you know what? I reserve the right to change my mind, if for no other reason than I can. Like you, this year has changed me. I have come away with a new attitude. Heck, this stupid COVID-19 year even caused me to shave my head. (Believe me it wasn’t a good look.)

Yup, I now want to see Christmas decorations up and on. I want to hear Christmas music. I want to watch sappy, sentimental holiday classic movies. Something in me wants something nice to happen, feel.

I want it all and I want it now.

A song which has been playing over the speakers between my ears and in my head for the last couple of weeks is one Elvis Presley sang on his 1957 Elvis’ Christmas Album. It’s titled, “If Every Day Was Like Christmas.” Here are the words:

I hear the bells

Saying Christmas is near

They ring out to tell the world

That this is the season of cheer

I hear a choir

Singing sweetly somewhere

And a glow fills my heart

I’m at peace with the world

As the sound of their singing fills the air

Oh why can’t every day be like Christmas

Why can’t that feeling go on endlessly

For if everyday could be just like Christmas

What a wonderful world this would be

I hear a child

Telling Santa what to bring

And the smile upon his tiny face

Is worth more to me than anything

Oh why can’t every day be like Christmas

Why can’t that feeling go on endlessly

For if everyday could be just like Christmas

What a wonderful world this would be

* * *

I know life has a way of beating people down. The unfairness of life can be devastating; tragic losses, financial ruins and just the everyday worry of what’s gonna’ happen tomorrow can dampen the spirit of the most happy and optimistic of individuals. Then throw on top of all those “fun” things, The Year of Our Lord, 2020 and I am here to testify, I want something warm and fuzzy in my life right now. Bring on the holidays, I’m ready to feel good.

I want to feel like I did as a child knowing the holidays were fast upon us. I don’t know about you, but I need the feelings of love, joy and peace which is associated with the ideals of Christmas.

Even though most folks these days are wearing masks, I wanna’ see the smiles on their faces as we pass in the grocery store. I wanna’ be sociable to strangers. Even though I am smiling behind my mask, I don’t know if people know it. You can bet your sweet bippy I’m trying to make my eyes do my smiling. Don’t know if it’s working or not, but I am trying to pass on what I want to receive, myself.

Yeah, it is true. 2020 has changed us.

I think we’re tired of all the rhetoric, the yelling, the anger and madness. We want something fun and uplifting. Random acts of kindness can go a long way in making someone’s day a lot brighter. Find some place of peace, people and share it. We surely are in need of it.

What do you think?

* * *

The other week I wrote: Why, when asked by well-meaning folks, “How are you doing?” I mostly answer, “Better than I deserve.” Why do I do that?

Mike C., of Clarkston proper responded: Ya’ got it all wrong, Buddy. You don’t have to answer the offered statement. Treat it like us Italians from North Jersey. Let me explain. ‘How ya’ doin’ is NOT a question, it’s a greeting. If you feel like it you can say back, ‘How ya’ doin’?”

So, I got that going for me. Thanks, Mike.

Send your comments to DontRushDon@gmail.com